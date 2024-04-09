Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $650,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

