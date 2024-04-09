JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Forge Global Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FRGE stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,953,176 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,818 shares of company stock worth $143,377 in the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

