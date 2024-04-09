JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FRGE
Forge Global Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,953,176 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,818 shares of company stock worth $143,377 in the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forge Global
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.