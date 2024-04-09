Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 390.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma Trading Up 10.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cue Biopharma
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.