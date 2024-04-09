Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 390.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

