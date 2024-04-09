JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENV

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.