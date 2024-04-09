Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.