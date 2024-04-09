Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

