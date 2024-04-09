Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $404.22 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $316.43 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.48.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

