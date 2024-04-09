Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,844,000 after buying an additional 73,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,592 shares of company stock worth $36,046,924. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $681.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

