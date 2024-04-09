Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,428,000 after buying an additional 702,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $137.74.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

