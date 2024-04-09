Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 138.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.