Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.89 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

