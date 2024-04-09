Busey Bank Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

