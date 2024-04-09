Busey Bank Sells 334 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Busey Bank decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

