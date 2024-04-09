Busey Bank Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Busey Bank reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.