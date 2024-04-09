1,221 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Busey Bank

Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2,734.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $645.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $647.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.