1,221 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Busey Bank

Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2,734.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.
Intuit Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTU opened at $645.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $647.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
