FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 678,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 9.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 69,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

GAPR opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.