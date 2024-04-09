ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $624,587.55

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $624,587.55 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00067232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

