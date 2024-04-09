Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 75,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $649.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

