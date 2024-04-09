Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 314 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,812,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,350,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

