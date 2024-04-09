Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000.

Get Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVMU opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.