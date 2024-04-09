Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 651.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

