Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.65% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,356,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS VFQY opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.10.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.