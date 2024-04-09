Busey Bank Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Busey Bank cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,185,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,779,000 after buying an additional 195,255 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

