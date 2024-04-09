Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $452.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

