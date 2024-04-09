Busey Bank Purchases 5,227 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Busey Bank grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.64.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.90. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

