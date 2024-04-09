Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $257.92 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $257.92 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.92 or 0.05133681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00068572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00024323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,106,802 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,726,802 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

