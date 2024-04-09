Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Perion Network Trading Down 40.8 %

Shares of PERI stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perion Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

