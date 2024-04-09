Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,650 ($33.54) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,425 ($30.69). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
