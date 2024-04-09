Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.94 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $183,809.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,688.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $674.81 or 0.00954630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00141526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00048982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00195141 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00136706 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

