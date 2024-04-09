Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $6,182.43 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00014586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001571 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00013809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,734.29 or 1.00064842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00134598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00290514 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,606.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.