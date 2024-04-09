Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,960

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.28) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.38) to GBX 9,800 ($124.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £101.50 ($128.46).

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 9,620 ($121.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,633.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,879.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 7,900 ($99.99) and a 52 week high of £118.45 ($149.92).

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £105.27 ($133.24), for a total value of £69,478.20 ($87,935.96). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

