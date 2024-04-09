Rollbit Coin (RLB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $340.13 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $340.13 million and $2.14 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,816,182,174 with 3,296,951,621 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.1223312 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,863,507.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

