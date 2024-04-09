Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.60. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,577 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

