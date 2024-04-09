Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 5.5 %

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 21.22, a quick ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45,257 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

