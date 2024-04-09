Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.64% from the company’s current price.

NRIX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $678.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.98% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

