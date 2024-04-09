MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Buy”

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNX. Barclays boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 2.10.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,380. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 96,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

