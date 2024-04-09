Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

NYSE:DIN opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

