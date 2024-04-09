Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $101.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

