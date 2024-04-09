Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 5,268.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at $783,821.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

