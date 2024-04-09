ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

