The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,076.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,076 ($26.28) and last traded at GBX 2,074 ($26.25), with a volume of 65406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,030 ($25.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,905.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,856.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,306.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

