Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 11.44% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF during the first quarter worth about $333,000.

Shares of DECT opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF (DECT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECT was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

