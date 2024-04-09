Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 56,941 BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 475,608 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,901,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 393,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 374,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $17,757,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XHLF opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

