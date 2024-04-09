Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $448,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 703,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

