Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $567,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VCEB opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

