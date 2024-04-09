Barclays Lowers Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $26.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BFH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $7,134,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

