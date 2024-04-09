ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Announces Dividend of $0.15

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1532 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

PFFL stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.