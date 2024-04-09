Begbies Traynor Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.98. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.95 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The firm has a market cap of £172.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Begbies Traynor Group

In related news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44), for a total value of £136,800 ($173,142.64). Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

