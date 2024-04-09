Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
