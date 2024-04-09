Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $404,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

