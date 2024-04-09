BSW Wealth Partners Acquires New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

